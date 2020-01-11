If you’re interested in getting into cross-country riding, then it’s imperative that you find the right bike for the job. Since this sport is all about stamina and endurance, you don’t necessarily need a bike that is expertly designed. That being said, it can make a significant difference if you’re serious about riding.

Today we’re going to discuss what makes an XC mountain bike great for cross country. While you could use other kinds of mountain bikes instead, XC models are better suited for this kind of riding. Overall, why not buy a bike that’s built for cross country if that’s what you plan to do?

To help provide enough context for this question, I’ll be talking about cross country racing in general, as well as going over the primary components of this kind of bike. In the end, no matter what type of cross country riding you do, an XC is going to deliver better results.

Let’s see why.

An Overview of Cross-Country Racing

If you’re trying to get into this sport, it helps to understand what it takes to do it properly. One of the defining characteristics of cross-country riding is the variety of terrains on which you travel. For the most part, these tracks consist of rough forest paths, smooth roads, and singletracks (or doubletracks). There are three primary kinds of cross-country racing that people do, and having an XC mountain bike will help you succeed in all of them.

Cross-Country Eliminator (XCE)

In this race, the last person (or people) are eliminated. Thus, instead of rewarding the winner, you are just trying to get ahead of the person in front of you and stay out of the rear.

Cross-Country Marathon (XCM)

If you really want to test your skills, then attempting one of these marathons can push you to your limits. In many cases, bikers of all levels can participate, and crossing the finish line (regardless of time) is considered an achievement.

Cross-Country Olympic (XCO)

Once you’ve mastered the elements involved with this kind of racing, you may want to tackle something a bit more challenging. Cross-country racing is the only Olympic sport that includes mountain bikes, and the best athletes in the world utilize XC models to improve their times.

Typically speaking, XCO races use a short circuit to make it more crowd-friendly. However, this also ups the difficulty as it’s easier to bunch up with other riders.

Another element of cross-country racing that is different than other sports is that they usually release all of the riders at once in a mass start. In some cases, it may be Le Mans, which means that participants have to run to their bike before they can begin riding.

Elements of an XC Mountain Bike

Now that we understand the sport better, how do XC bikes perform so well? Let’s look at the core components of these models.

Lighter Frame

When compared to other kinds of mountain bikes, XC models are much lighter. Usually, they can range from 15-35 pounds. This light frame allows riders to maneuver more easily and maintain speed, even on rough terrain.

Increased Suspension

Regardless of the bike you ride, you need a durable suspension rod to allow for the various obstacles over which you’ll be traveling. XC mountain bikes are mostly hardtail (meaning front suspension only), but some models have them in the rear, too.

The level of suspension is also remarkable. Many XC units have around 3.9 inches of give, whereas some higher-end models may go up to 5.9 inches.

Wheel Size

For most bicycles, 26 inches is sufficient for your wheels. However, hardcore XC riders prefer to have larger models to allow them to adapt to the changing terrain more easily. As such, you can usually find bikes with tires up to 29 inches, although 27.5 is more common.

Gears

With endurance being more valuable than speed, most XC mountain bikes have either a 1×11 or 3×10 gear system. The former is lighter and simpler to execute, while the latter is ideal for changing landscapes.

Bottom Line

So, what do all of these elements add up to? They enable you to work much more efficiently on the trail. Again, finishing first is not always the objective, so you don’t have to worry as much about speed. Instead, you want to be able to maintain your endurance without overexerting yourself, and an XC mountain bike will provide that kind of performance.

Lighter elements, fewer gears, and better suspension create a bicycle that will ensure that you work smarter, not harder. If you compare riding with an all-mountain bike, you will notice that you are less exhausted by the end. Since AM models are designed for downhill as well, they can wear you down faster.

Conclusion

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to tackle cross-country racing, then start searching for the right XC mountain bike for your needs. As long as you pay attention to the different elements and choose a model that fits your skill level, you will be able to ride longer and harder without killing yourself.

Happy biking!