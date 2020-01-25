5 Best XC Mountain Bikes Under 3000

As far as mountain biking goes, there are a few different ways that you can enjoy this remarkable sport. However, for our money, we love cross-country (XC) the most. While downhill or trail riding can be fun, cross-country pushes us to our limits and shows us what we’re made of along the way.

If you’re serious about getting into XC riding, then you want to have a high-quality ride to do it. Today we’re going to be looking at the best XC mountain bikes under $3000. In this price range, you may be looking to begin cross country mountain bike racing, or just looking to have the best weekend ride you’re money can buy. Sure, you could drop even more for a high-end model, but we believe that the bikes we’re going to show you today are perfect for almost any rider.

Whether you’re just beginning your cross-country experience or you’re looking to upgrade your mountain bike, we will not only show you the best models, but we’ll highlight the crucial elements to pay attention to as well.

Strap in and let’s go!

#1 Niner Rip 9 GDO GX Trail, All Mountain, Enduro Get Rip9

#2 Ibis Ripmo AF NX Trail, All Mountain, Enduro Get Ripmo

#3 Santa Cruz Hightower Trail, Enduro Get Hightower

#4 Niner Jet 9 Trail Get Jet9

#5 Kona Process 153 DL Enduro, All Mountain Get Process

How to Choose a Cross-Country Mountain Bike

Frame

For rough and tumble mountain biking, a sturdy, well-built frame is going to be your best bet because you are taking on rough terrain. However, when riding cross-country, you don’t want to be working with a massive mountain bike. Instead, you want something durable yet lightweight.

Compared to other kinds of mountain bikes, XC models are the lightest of the bunch. In fact, if you carried them side by side, you would be amazed by how well you can lift the XC.

To keep the frame as light as possible without making it too weak, there are a few different options from which to choose. Let’s break them down.

Aluminum

Overall, you’re going to get a lot of mileage out of an aluminum frame. This material is robust yet much lighter than steel, making it an ideal choice for many bikers. Also, price-wise, you can save a lot of money this way. Aluminum is still one of the cheapest metals around (thanks to its endless recyclability), so you can stay well under $3000 while getting a high-quality ride.

Carbon Fiber

If you want something a bit stronger than aluminum but still just as lightweight, then carbon fiber is incredible. Many pro bikers like this material a lot because it can take more abuse without denting or getting beat up. Even though cross-country riding isn’t as intense as other forms of mountain biking, it helps to have some extra durability. Nonetheless, this is a more expensive option, so keep that in mind.

Alloy

Metal alloys can provide the best of both worlds, offering durability and less weight compared to straight steel. While alloy frames are not as light as carbon fiber or aluminum, they can last a bit longer overall. Another thing to consider is that they are not as popular as other materials, so they can be harder to find.

Weight

As we’ve mentioned, cross-country riding can be influenced heavily by how much your bike weighs. Because you’re accelerating a lot (both up and down hills), and you’re covering so many miles, you need a ride that won’t slow you down.

Most XC bikes are already light, but if you’re serious about getting better, you want to go as lean as possible. For the most part, these models are going to be around 25 pounds, but you want to aim for that target or below if possible.

Some things that can affect weight include:

Frame materials

Suspension type (full is heavier than hardtail)

Tires

Overall, you will want to shave as many ounces off of your bike as you can if you’re going to make your ride easier. Even a pound difference can help you retain more stamina in the long term, so don’t assume that a 24 lb and a 25 lb bike are “basically the same.”

Suspension – Hardtail vs. Full

Beyond the frame, the suspension is probably the most crucial to your needs. Although the terrain you’ll be experiencing shouldn’t be too rough, that doesn’t mean that you won’t encounter pockets of resistance that can create problems.

If you’re not familiar with these two types, here is a brief overview.

Hardtail: the suspension is only in the front, while the rear tire stays rigid

Full: you have a suspension fork on both ends, allowing you to move more smoothly over obstacles

Because having the extra fork can add weight to your bike, it’s essential to determine if it’s necessary. For our money, we believe that hardtails are the better option overall because it’s easier for you to adapt to the terrain than it is to the bike.

However, if you know that you’re going to be hitting some rough patches, or you are doing to be doing a lot of downhill riding (full suspension is best for that), then you may want the additional support.

Some downsides of full suspension include more maintenance, higher costs, and more work on flat surfaces and hills. If those sound like they could be issues for you, then go with a hardtail. You may get some bumps and bruises along the way, but it can make a lot more sense in the end.

Wheel Size

Finally, your wheels are going to add some substantial power and performance to your riding experience, so you want to choose carefully. There are three primary sizes to choose from, so let’s break them down.

26 inches: this size is slowly being phased out, but that doesn’t mean that it’s inferior. The smaller wheel means less weight, but you do get less traction than you would with something more substantial. Also, in a few years, you may not be able to find parts for these wheels, so keep that in mind.

27.5 inches: this is becoming the new standard, so you may be forced to buy a bike with these wheels. They are nimble and have good handling, so it’s not like you’re settling or anything.

29 inches: if you want as much traction as possible and you don’t care about agility or weight, then this can be a better option. However, for cross-country, you have to have a good reason to want wheels this large.

Recommended XC Mountain Bikes Under $2000

Niner Rip 9 GDO GX

What Niner Says

The king of the mountain. For more than a decade, the RIP 9 RDO trail bike has ruled our off-road lineup. This flagship bike evolves again. Our do-it-all trail bike hits the sweet spot with 140mm of consistent, controlled CVA suspension, progressive and adjustable geometry, and increased frame stiffness. Plus it’s got more standover for 170mm dropper posts, longer reach, and a shorter head tube. More versatile and capable than ever before, reach for your RIP to tackle any trail.

What JensonUSA Says

This ready to RIP Niner Jenson USA Exclusive Build pairs the RIP with SRAM’s high performing and budget friendly NX/GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

The NX trigger shifter throws down precise shifts along its 10-50t cassette giving you generous gear range for charging the downhills and spinning the climbs. The SRAM crankset boasts strength and stiffness that efficiently transfers your efforts into forward momentum.

When it comes time to slow things down, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes will do it with confidence and control.

The DVO Beryl Fork provides 160mm of plush travel, and adjustable low speed compression. All your riding buddies will drool over the DT-Swiss wheelset wrapped with Kenda rubber.

We round out this stellar build with a Spank cockpit and PNW dropper seat post with their renowned Loam Lever. So, whether you are on a weekend trail ride with your buds, or you want to test your limits at the next endurance race, this well-equipped Niner RIP is game.

Suitable For:

Trail

All Mountain

Enduro

Key Features:

Less Travel, More Bike: The new RIP 9 RDO sports 140mm of CVA suspension on a light, stiff, strong RDO carbon frame. With a 150mm travel FOX 36 fork up front, a 66-degree head tube angle, and a 75.8-degree seat tube angle, we’re hitting the sweet spot of efficiency and capability. We also built in more standover clearance and a shorter seat tube to accommodate 170mm dropper posts.

The new RIP 9 RDO sports 140mm of CVA suspension on a light, stiff, strong RDO carbon frame. With a 150mm travel FOX 36 fork up front, a 66-degree head tube angle, and a 75.8-degree seat tube angle, we’re hitting the sweet spot of efficiency and capability. We also built in more standover clearance and a shorter seat tube to accommodate 170mm dropper posts. Two Geometries: Thanks to the flip chip, two different geometries mean two bikes in one. The high mode geo is perfect for everyday trail riding. This bike launches uphill and over technical terrain, thanks to CVA suspension and the steep seat tube angle. When you’re all out of breath, turn around and point it down. Drop in with confidence thanks to the long reach, low BB, and slack, 66-degree head tube angle.

Thanks to the flip chip, two different geometries mean two bikes in one. The high mode geo is perfect for everyday trail riding. This bike launches uphill and over technical terrain, thanks to CVA suspension and the steep seat tube angle. When you’re all out of breath, turn around and point it down. Drop in with confidence thanks to the long reach, low BB, and slack, 66-degree head tube angle. CVA Suspension: Niner’s Constantly Varying Arc, or CVA™, is built to be supple yet stable, controlling unwanted suspension movement with calibrated anti-squat, yet remaining active while climbing and descending. Courtesy of a new higher overall leverage ratio, starting off at 3.0 and ending right around 2.3 for an average of 2.55, off the top it’s easier to set the shock in motion and overcome static friction. It’s also more supportive in the midstroke, holding the rider higher up in travel.

Niner’s Constantly Varying Arc, or CVA™, is built to be supple yet stable, controlling unwanted suspension movement with calibrated anti-squat, yet remaining active while climbing and descending. Courtesy of a new higher overall leverage ratio, starting off at 3.0 and ending right around 2.3 for an average of 2.55, off the top it’s easier to set the shock in motion and overcome static friction. It’s also more supportive in the midstroke, holding the rider higher up in travel. RDO Carbon Fiber: We start with the best grades of raw carbon layered precisely according to the stress points on the frame structure. In construction, our process employs rigid internal molds and results in tighter, more consistent compaction of the carbon fabric. The result? Increased precision in wall thickness and reduced resin pooling in the final product. We can build more elaborate structures with better ride tuning, increased strength, outstanding durability, and less weight.

Sizes:

SIZE RIDER HEIGHT Small Under 5′ 9″ Medium 5′ 8″ – 6′ 0″ Large 5′ 11″ – 6′ 3″ X-Large 6′ 3″ – 6′ 7″

What We Like

For a $3000 bike, this is everything you could ask for. Starting with the frame by Niner, the Rip 9 is one of the best bike frames you can get in this price range. Carbon fiber, CVA suspension, full-sleeve cable guides, two-geometry setup is like getting two bikes in one. Being a USA company from Fort Collins, CO is also another plus for American craftsmanship.

This JensonUSA build is like taking the best parts to build a proven bike. No guessing on your part, let the experts at Jenson find the right balance of components to build a superior bike.

DVO Beryl 29″ Fork with 160mm of travel smooths out the trail in front of you

with 160mm of travel smooths out the trail in front of you DT-Swiss M1900 Wheels are strong, durable, and tubeless ready

are strong, durable, and tubeless ready SRAM NX/GX Eagle drivetrain delivers precise and dependable drivetrain performance with a ultra-wide range of gears

delivers precise and dependable drivetrain performance with a ultra-wide range of gears PNW Rainer Dropper Seatpost paired with PNW’s Loam Lever

paired with PNW’s Loam Lever CVA suspension eats the big stuff while maintaining efficient pedaling

eats the big stuff while maintaining efficient pedaling Rock Shox Monarch RC3 Shock perfectly complements the CVA suspension

Overall, this is our #1 pick. We really like custom builds by the experts at JensonUSA. They have terrific customer service and know what they’re doing!

Ibis Ripmo AF NX

What Ibis Says

Big wheel, big travel speed demon.

With a sub six pound frame and 145mm of effi­cient dw-link rear wheel trav­el (160mm front), this is the most ver­sa­tile bike we’ve ever built.

It also marks a dra­mat­ic shift in our approach to geom­e­try. The reach is near­ly an inch longer than the EWS Team win­ning HD4, with clear­ance for a 175mm drop­per, and a ped­al-friend­ly 76° seat tube angle. The end result is a bike that’s ready to ral­ly, while still main­tain­ing live­ly handling.

Tick­ing off the box­es, oth­er fea­tures include 2.6” tire clear­ance, short chain­stays, a thread­ed BB, trick inter­nal cable rout­ing and the abil­i­ty to run both a pig­gy­back reser­voir shock and large water bottle.

Suitable For:

Enduro

All Mountain

Trail

Key Features:

Geometry: By mak­ing the seat tube angle a steep 76°, we’ve put more weight over the front tire. This keeps the front end from wan­der­ing or wash­ing out. Mov­ing the seat tube for­ward also required push­ing the front end for­ward to keep the top tube num­bers sta­t­ic, result­ing in the longer reach. In addi­tion to the steep seat tube, the Rip­mo also uses a fork off­set that is short­er than tra­di­tion­al­ly used. That makes a 65.9° head angle feel like 64.5° with­out increas­ing the wheel­base. You get the sta­bil­i­ty of a slack head angle with­out giv­ing up your abil­i­ty to go around tighter corners. The Rip­mo geom­e­try enables a new lev­el of con­fi­dence and speed, bring­ing the sta­bil­i­ty of the EWS Team Cham­pi­onship win­ning HD4 to 29” wheels.

Lifetime Bushings: If you ask an engi­neer, they’ll tell you that bush­ings are low­er main­te­nance, stiffer, lighter, and more afford­able than bear­ings. The key is to only use them where it makes sense. Bush­ings work best in appli­ca­tions with high loads and min­i­mal rota­tion, two things ball bear­ings don’t like. That’s why sus­pen­sion man­u­fac­tur­ers use them for shock mount­ing hard­ware and why we’ve used them for the past five years on our Rip­ley, HD3, and HD4 clevis.

Long Droppers: What’s bet­ter than a drop­per post? A longer one. That’s why our frame is designed around a drop­per that’s as long as pos­si­ble. Rid­ers on large and XL frames can use a 175mm post, and rid­ers with longer inseams can get away with a 185mm or 200mm post. Folks on medi­ums can use 150 – 175mm and the small frames will accept 125 – 150mm. That low top tube means extra clear­ance, which gives you the flex­i­bil­i­ty to pick frame size based on reach, not stan­dover height.

Internal Cable Tunnels: While all our bikes have inter­nal­ly rout­ed cables, the Rip­mo is the first to fea­ture car­bon fiber tubes mold­ed inside the frame. Just put the hous­ing through and it pops out the oth­er end, no need for swear words or a pickset.

Sizes:

SIZE RIDER HEIGHT Small 5′ 0″ – 5′ 5″ Medium 5′ 4″ – 5′ 9″ Large 5′ 9″ – 6′ 2″ X-Large 6′ 0″ – 6′ 6″

What We Like

Ibis was founded in 1981 at Mendocino, California and is now building great stuff out of Santa Cruz, CA. One of the major things to note that it’s slightly heavier than most XC bikes, but it rides way faster. It bombs down descents and the DVO suspension is out of this world. This carbon Ripmo is known as being one of the best all-around 29ers you can buy today.

Santa Cruz Hightower

What Santa Cruz Says

If ever a bike resembled your most cherished mix tape compilation, the Hightower is it. Featuring our lower-link mounted shock design, updated, adjustable geometry, this “Engineering Best Of…” assembles some of our biggest design pleasers into one belter of a road-trip companion.

The Hightower has been a does-it-all-well trail bike since its inception. More maneuverable than its longer-travel sibling, the Megatower, and more at home in the steep-and-chunky than its snappy cousin Tallboy, Hightower excels when the route covers ‘all points in between,’ and descents come courtesy of some big-ass climbs. The VPP suspension’s lower-link-mounted shock creates a nearly linear leverage curve, meaning it mops up bumps of all sizes and maintains the kind of progressivity normally reserved for our V10 DH bike!

Suitable For:

Enduro

Trail

Key Features:

Time Evolved Suspension: 140mm of rear travel complemented by a 150mm front end gives Hightower just a bit more front and rear travel over the first generation model. Combined with a slacker 65-degree head tube angle, the Hightower still sits squarely in the Goldilocks zone, but with a touch more “Oh sh*t get me out of here” capability when the porridge gets too hot!

140mm of rear travel complemented by a 150mm front end gives Hightower just a bit more front and rear travel over the first generation model. Combined with a slacker 65-degree head tube angle, the Hightower still sits squarely in the Goldilocks zone, but with a touch more “Oh sh*t get me out of here” capability when the porridge gets too hot! The Flip Chip: The Hightower also has a bonus disc to heighten the experience—the flip chip. In the High setting, the BB height is a little higher for those tricky tech trails and/or when Plus sized tires are required. In the Low position the shock rate is more progressive, to provide additional bottom-out resistance. Whatever mood you’re in, the tone of the Hightower can be adapted to meet your individual taste.

The Hightower also has a bonus disc to heighten the experience—the flip chip. In the High setting, the BB height is a little higher for those tricky tech trails and/or when Plus sized tires are required. In the Low position the shock rate is more progressive, to provide additional bottom-out resistance. Whatever mood you’re in, the tone of the Hightower can be adapted to meet your individual taste. Lifetime Warranty: The lifetime frame warranty, lifetime pivot bearing replacement policy, and lifetime guarantee on the optional Reserve carbon wheels assures you that the Hightower will keep delivering the hits for years to come.

Sizes:

SIZE STANDOVER Small 27.5″ Medium 28.0″ Large 28.0″ X-Large 28.0″ XX-Large 27.7″

What We Like

If you love mountain biking, then you are probably familiar with this California-based brand. Santa Cruz Bicycles is one of the top manufacturers of high-quality mountain bikes, and the Hightower is one of the most popular models that they offer.

Technically speaking, this ride is built more for trail riding than cross-country, but you can use it for both. The durability and reliability of this model make it versatile and allows you to take it on all of your biking journeys. Essentially, if you love to ride trails but you also dabble in XC, you don’t have to buy two bikes to do it.

What makes the Hightower such an effective mountain bike is the frame. It’s built to put you in a better riding position so that you can get more power and control with each pedal pump. It comes with full VPP suspension (proprietary for Santa Cruz), which is designed to help you be fast and aggressive on the trail.

What we also like about this bike is the flip chip. It has a high and low setting, allowing you to dial-in your bike for the type of riding you’re going to do that day.

NINER JET 9

What Niner Says

Cross-country efficiency, trail bike versatility. With 120mm of trail-tuned CVA suspension, you’re cleared for takeoff.

Looking for a bike that ratchets up the fun factor but doesn’t bite back when there’s work to be done? Our playful JET 9 RDO is the ticket. With Niner’s [R]evolution geometry and 120mm of suspension travel, you’ll float up technical climbs, blast downhills, and fly smoothly over everything else.

When mountain bikers tell us they want one bike that does everything well, we steer them toward the JET 9 RDO. It’s our most popular mountain bike and it consistently earns accolades from media reviewers, everyday riders, and Niner athletes. By blending the best attributes of a dedicated cross-country bike with the suspension and geometry characteristics of a trail bike, we’ve made the most versatile bike we could imagine.

The JET 9 RDO is made to accept your choice of 29-er and 27.5-Plus wheels and tires. The frame geometry is made to manage both technical downhills and challenging climbs. And the suspension system is designed for a blend of efficiency and performance.

Suitable For:

Trail

Key Features:

[R]Evolution Geometry: Niner’s [R]Evolution geometry translates to modern trail manners when you need them most. The roomy cockpit has a comfortable reach for short stem lengths, giving you quick handling and plenty of maneuverability to blast through chunder and slash corners. And of course, the slack, 67-degree front end and long wheelbase contribute stability and self-confidence when you’re dropping into the steepest lines.

Niner’s [R]Evolution geometry translates to modern trail manners when you need them most. The roomy cockpit has a comfortable reach for short stem lengths, giving you quick handling and plenty of maneuverability to blast through chunder and slash corners. And of course, the slack, 67-degree front end and long wheelbase contribute stability and self-confidence when you’re dropping into the steepest lines. CVA Suspension: In a nutshell, the CVA system controls unwanted suspension movement with calibrated anti-squat provided by chain force, rather than relying on rear shock compression damping or manual lockouts. At the same time, CVA keeps the suspension active while climbing and descending, thanks to careful pivot placement which effectively tunes the amount of bump input required to overcome the anti-squat.

In a nutshell, the CVA system controls unwanted suspension movement with calibrated anti-squat provided by chain force, rather than relying on rear shock compression damping or manual lockouts. At the same time, CVA keeps the suspension active while climbing and descending, thanks to careful pivot placement which effectively tunes the amount of bump input required to overcome the anti-squat. Anti-Squat: Niner’s CVA axle path (and hence chain growth) is designed to maximize anti-squat right at the sag point, or within the first 25-30% of suspension travel. Chain tension from pedaling force helps to hold the bike up in its travel, right at the sag point, and prevents it from squatting or bobbing under pedaling load.

Patented and Proven: Niner’s CVA suspension system was designed in-house, has been used on Niner bikes since 2008, and was granted a US Patent in May 2011. The system was awarded a Eurobike Design and Innovation Award in 2012 and has earned rave reviews from riders, product testers, and athletes around the world.

Sizes:

SIZE STANDOVER X-Small 26.4″ Small 27.0″ Medium 28.7″ Large 29.8″ X-Large 31.1″

What We Like

When picking out the best mountain bike, you have to pay attention to both the kind of riding you plan on doing, as well as what you are best at on the trail. For example, if you can muscle your way through uphill battles, then you might prefer a bike that makes downhill much easier for you. Conversely, you may like having the extra power for inclines, even though you can master them no matter what.

With the Niner Jet 9, you get a trail bike that’s well suited for both up and downhill traveling. It offers the best of both worlds, thanks to a rugged and responsive suspension system that gives you control and performance where and when you need it most.

Yes, this is technically another trail bike, but it can work for casual XC riders as well. You will have to contend with a heavier frame (particularly with the 29-inch wheels), but it will offer a lot of benefits when you are traveling over that rough terrain. Also, if your route does have any hills, then you will love how the Jet 9 handles them with aplomb.

Kona Process 153 DL

What Kona Says

The go-anywhere, do-anything workhorse.

The Process has spent the last six years making a name for itself atop the best-of enduro bike lists. It leads the charge in enduro design and technology and with the likes of Kona’s Enduro World Series Team riders Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon and Rhys Verner racing aboard the Process, it’s proven on the world’s trickiest tracks.

It’s also safe to say that not only does it climb exceptionally well, but it’s a beast on the descents, too.

Suitable For:

Enduro

All Mountain

Key Features:

Beamer Independent Suspension Design: Built to be off-the-top progressive, Beamer Independent Suspension helps the bike stay higher in the travel and recover from hits quicker.

Built to be off-the-top progressive, Beamer Independent Suspension helps the bike stay higher in the travel and recover from hits quicker. Elite-Level Components: A Rock Shox Yari fork and SuperDeluxe rear shock provide a supple and smooth ride, the SRAM GX/NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain provides all the gears you need to make it up the steepest climbs, and SRAM Guide R brakes provide incredible stopping power when descending steep chutes.

Sizes:

SIZE STANDOVER Medium 27.8″ Large 28.5″ X-Large 29.1″

What We Like

This bike is playful and incredibly nimble to ride while being responsive and stable. It’s an all-around great mountain bike that can go anywhere you want to go.

Final Verdict

We’ve seen some incredible mountain bikes on this list, but if we had to narrow it down, we would say that the Niner Rip 9 is our top pick. The reason we like this one over the rest is that it’s an American built frame out of Colorado and packaged by JensonUSA with perfectly matched components. It’s a tremendous value when you sum up the costs of all the parts, but factoring in the experience by Jenson to match all the various gear to the frame, it’s just a value that can’t be beat on this list.

There are other options as well in the $2000 range you can find here.

If you want more of a mixed terrain option, then the Ibis Ripmo is probably going to be your best bet. It’s also an American manufacturer out of California. It’s just a super fast bike that’s fun to ride.