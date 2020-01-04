Types of Mountain Bikes

Dirt Jumper

Dirt jumping is nothing new, many riders have been doing this for years with BMX bikes. It was one of my favorite pasttimes growing up. What is relatively new, is using a mountain bike for dirt jumping.

These bikes are designed for acrobatics, fun, and showmanship. Not time, speed down a hill, or endurance. It’s all about style.

Dirt Jump mountain bikes look simpler to a mountain bike, with some also looking like bigger BMX bikes.

Typical characteristics are:

Lower standover height (compared to a typical mountain bike)

Rigid frame (no front or rear suspension)

Frame is usually smaller than a typical mountain bike

Most are single speed

Most run with only a rear brake

Wheels are typicall 24″ or 26″

Dirt Jump Bike Build

Typical setup of a Dirt Jump mountain bike include: