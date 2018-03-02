Kickstarter Fix It Sticks Bicycle Multi-Tool

I ran across a pretty cool Kickstarter program the other day called Fix It Sticks. The Fix It Sticks are a very minimalistic yet versatile bicycle multi-tool. The “Sticks” when put together form a nice T-handle tool and have swappable bits on the ends. Definitely a neat idea that would be easy to pack along during a ride. Best yet, the Fix It Sticks will be made in the USA in Appleton, Wisconsin. Check out all the details and pricing to participate in this Kickstarter on their pledge page.

They are successful, and now selling on Amazon!

Buy On Amazon

If you’d like to shop online for other multitools Jenson USA has a vast selection.